KITCHENER -- The snowy weather made for some messy conditions on the roads Sunday night.

Police were called to a number of crashes, including a rollover west of Guelph.

A van ended up in a ditch on Guelph Line Road between Side Road 25 and Side Road 30.

Halton Police say a woman and three children were inside the vehicle.

One of them was trapped and firefighters from Milton were called in to help with the extraction.

Despite extensive damage to the van no one was seriously hurt.

Guelph Line was shut down for more than an hour while emergency crews were on scene.