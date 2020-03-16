KITCHENER -- Students at Wilfrid Laurier University are being told they have to move out of school-operated residences by midnight Wednesday.

The notice was posted on Laurier’s website Monday.

The school says they made the difficult decision as a result of its ongoing efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“We recognize how disruptive this will be as you move out of the space you’ve called home and we’re committed to supporting you through this process.”

Laurier says exceptions will be only be permitted under exceptional circumstances. That includes international students, out-of-province students and those who live more than five hours away. Any students who are currently self-isolating are also allowed to stay.

The school is encouraging students to move in with relatives or friends.

The university says it’s still making a decision on refunds for residence and meal plan fees.

Information on partial refunds will be provided on March 25.

The University of Guelph is also asking students to move out of their residences as soon as possible. No deadline has been been set.