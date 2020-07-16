KITCHENER -- A Wilfrid Laurier University student who started his own business is providing jobs for some of his friends while also supplying personal protective equipment (PPE).

Cole Starkman utilized some of his first year business skills and put together an e-commerce business called ‘PPE on Demand', which supplies items like face masks, hand sanitizer and face shields.

“Obviously we can’t do a brick and mortar store for PPE, that doesn’t make sense.No one is going out, especially during quarantine,” explains Starkman.

“So I thought ok, let’s set up a delivery system, let’s set up a website and get PPE to Canadians.”

Starkman says his goal it to keep learning and growing his business, while hiring a few friends along the way.

“I've hired some students, some friends of mine. They’ve been dealing with a variety of different avenues, whether that’s marketing or helping me with day to day operations,” said Starkman.

While he says it's not an empire just yet, he does seethis as a stepping stone in hopefully a successful career.