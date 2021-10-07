WLU student charged after attending unsanctioned Homecoming event at McMaster University

KITCHENER -

Hamilton police have charged a Wilfrid Laurier University student who attended an unsanctioned gathering in Hamilton over Homecoming weekend.

Police said they were investigating the unsanctioned event related to McMaster University's Homecoming weekend.

A 19-year-old from Burlington, who is also a student at WLU, was charged with mischief under $5,000.

Police said they continue to investigate video and images from the event and they're looking for additional suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.