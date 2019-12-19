KITCHENER -- Wilfrid Laurier University will be paying for some of the extra policing incurred over Homecoming weekend.

Waterloo Regional Police say the cost of hiring external officers, on-duty wages, planning and overtime came to about $180,000.

Police Chief Bryan Larkin sent a letter to Regional Chair Karen Redman stating that the university will pay $24,400 of the total cost.

Regional police have created a task force that's looking at unsanctioned street parties.

They’re also working with the university to address the cost of policing these events.

A report was submitted at the police service’s board meeting last month stating the street parties during Homecoming weekend and St. Patrick’s Day cost an extra $465,000 in policing costs.