Police are investigating a crash in Cambridge that caused a pickup truck to roll over.

Two vehicles collided at Maple Grove Road and Hespeler Road just after noon on Saturday.

One of the vehicles, a pickup truck, rolled over and came to rest on its roof.

Witnesses rushed over to help the two people who were trapped inside the truck.

It took several minutes but they were eventually able to open one of the doors and helped the driver and a passenger escape.

It’s not known if anyone was seriously hurt.

Waterloo Regional Police say they’re still investigating the crash.