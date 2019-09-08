

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police have arrested a 67-year-old Cambridge male after witnesses reported a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road.

Officers were called to incident on Victoria Road North on Saturday.

Police located the vehicle that was said to be travelling northbound in the southbound lanes parked at a business on Woodlawn Road East.

Officials say officers observed the driver returning to his vehicle, intervened, and detected alcohol on his breath.

He registered a fail on the approved screen device, according to police.

The man was arrested for operation while impaired with over 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood.

The accused was fingerprinted and released on a promise to appear with a court date scheduled for Sept. 20.