The man who says he helped Michael Ball get rid of Erin Howlett’s body in 2013 took the stand again in St. Catharines.

Daniel Warwick was cross-examined by the defence on Thursday after testifying the day before.

On Wednesday, he told the jury he met Ball in late 2012, and by the following year they had what he called a business relationship dealing drugs.

During his testimony, he said Ball was angry with Howlett because he thought she was cheating on him. Warwick testified that Ball told him he choked her until she coughed up blood.

Warwick says he helped Ball get rid of the body because he “didn’t know what else to do.”

The jury saw photos of the Walter Bean Trail, near where Warwick says he and Ball dumped the body.

Howlett’s remains were found in the Grand River close to the trail in the summer of 2013.

During the cross-examination, the defence suggested that Warwick’s honesty should be called into question, referencing changes to some of his statements that he had given in past testimony about another friend’s drug activity.

He admitted that he had lied in previous testimony when asked about that friend.