Dating back to Confederation, Waterloo has often been considered a Liberal stronghold.

It may be surprising for anyone who lived in the city prior to 1990 to learn that the city’s voters haven’t sent a Liberal candidate to Queen’s Park since that year, when Elizabeth Witmer started her 22-year run as the area’s Progressive Conservative MPP.

Catherine Fife captured the riding for the NDP in a 2012 byelection, and held onto it by a solid margin in 2014.

Fife is running again this time, with most analysts opining that her seat is considered a relatively safe one for the NDP.

Seeking to prove those predictions wrong are Liberal candidate Dorothy McCabe and PC challenger Dan Weber.

McCabe works at KidsAbility and has worked in municipal government in the past, while Weber’s resume includes time spent in technology, insurance, post-secondary education and the non-profit sector.

Also on the ballot are Zdravko Gunjevic and Andrew Allison, who are running for the Green and Libertarian parties respectively.

The Waterloo race attracted provincial attention last week, when Fife apologized for saying that voters “do not trust Doug Ford as far as they can throw him, which wouldn’t be too far.”

