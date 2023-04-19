With jury selected, Ager Hasan trial is set to begin

The jury has been selected and the trial of Ager Hasan is set to begin.

Hasan, Vasilije’s ex-boyfriend, is charged with second-degree murder in the 22-year-old’s death.

On Monday, the Crown rejected Hasan’s plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Vasilije was killed in April 2017. Hasan was arrested more than two months later in San Antonio, Texas and brought back to Canada early the following year.

Jury selection for the trial began Monday and continued Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, 14 jurors and two alternates have been selected, meaning the trial is ready to begin.

The judge will first give the jury some preliminary instructions, then the Crown will begin to make its case.

Jurors have been told the trial is estimated to last six weeks – though the judge emphasized that is just an estimate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.