KITCHENER -- Residents of Waterloo Region and Wellington County should be prepared for the return of severe winter weather.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the area and expects a messy mix of wintry conditions Sunday morning.

They say some parts could see several hours of freezing rain or ice pellets that will transition into light snow or freezing drizzle by the afternoon.

The light snow is expected to continue through Sunday night into Monday morning.

There is potential for roughly five to ten centimetres of snowfall or ice pellets by Monday morning.

Strong winds up to 70 km/h are also possible. Environment Canada adds that the winds would blow snow, reduce visibility, and create hazardous travel on roads.