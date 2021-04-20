Advertisement
Winter weather travel advisory issued for Waterloo-Wellington
Published Tuesday, April 20, 2021 1:21PM EDT
A car makes its way through blowing snow conditions near Conestogo, Ont., on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016.
KITCHENER -- Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Waterloo-Welligton.
The advisory includes Guelph, Erin, Southern Wellington County, Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo Region.
The weather agency said there could be up to five centimetres of snow overnight into Wednesday, which could result in slippery conditions and reduced visibility from the snow.