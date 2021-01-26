KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region and Southern Wellington County have been issued a winter weather travel advisory in anticipation of snow throughout the day.

Environment Canada says drivers should be on the lookout for the inclement weather from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Areas between Sarnia, London, and Kitchener could see up to 10 cm of snow, with a risk of freezing drizzle in the afternoon.

Snow covered roads and reduced visibility will have an impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas, according to the agency.