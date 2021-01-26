Advertisement
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Waterloo-Wellington, parts of Southwestern Ontario
Published Tuesday, January 26, 2021 6:57AM EST
A car makes its way through blowing snow conditions near Conestogo, Ont., on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016.
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region and Southern Wellington County have been issued a winter weather travel advisory in anticipation of snow throughout the day.
Environment Canada says drivers should be on the lookout for the inclement weather from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Areas between Sarnia, London, and Kitchener could see up to 10 cm of snow, with a risk of freezing drizzle in the afternoon.
Snow covered roads and reduced visibility will have an impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas, according to the agency.