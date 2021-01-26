KITCHENER -- A winter travel advisory has ended for Waterloo-Wellington.

Environment Canada issued the advisory on Tuesday morning and it had ended by 5 p.m.

Areas between Sarnia, London, and Kitchener could see up to 10 cm of snow, with a risk of freezing drizzle in the afternoon.

Snow covered roads and reduced visibility will have an impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas, according to the agency.