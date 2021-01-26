Advertisement
Winter weather travel advisory ends for Waterloo-Wellington
Published Tuesday, January 26, 2021 6:57AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, January 26, 2021 4:49PM EST
A car makes its way through blowing snow conditions near Conestogo, Ont., on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016.
KITCHENER -- A winter travel advisory has ended for Waterloo-Wellington.
Environment Canada issued the advisory on Tuesday morning and it had ended by 5 p.m.
Areas between Sarnia, London, and Kitchener could see up to 10 cm of snow, with a risk of freezing drizzle in the afternoon.
Snow covered roads and reduced visibility will have an impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas, according to the agency.