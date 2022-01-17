Winter wallop: Blizzard, snowfall, winter storm warnings in place as up to 60 cm possible in parts of the province

Heavy snow, treacherous travel and whiteout conditions are on-going and set to continue through Monday evening for parts of Ontario, due to a low pressure system tracking south of the Great Lakes.

Southern Wellington County and the Region of Waterloo join a list of other areas in southern Ontario under winter Storm Warnings. Snow, heavy at times, with peak snowfall rates of four to seven cm per hour is occurring significantly reducing visibilities. Blowing snow is also expected due to winds gusting up to 60 km/h. Total snowfall amounts of 25-35 cm are likely. Brant County is also under a winter storm warning for up to 40 cm of snow.

25 cm Kitchener Stanley Park as of 10 AM. Large dentritic flakes! #onstorm — Rob Kuhn (@KuhnyRob) January 17, 2022

Blizzard warnings also remain in place for parts of the GTA, including the cities of Toronto and Hamilton as well as the Niagara Region. Dunnville, Haldimand and Caledonia are among the regions under these alerts. On Environment Canada’s website, the criteria for this reads as, “Blizzard Warnings are issued when winds of 40km/h or greater are expected to cause widespread reductions in visibility to 400 metres or less, due to blowing snow, or blowing snow in combination with falling snow, for at least 4 hours.”

NEW: Just been told that Premier Doug Ford is driving around Etobicoke helping stranded drivers. He's helped pull one driver out of a ditch, and gave another driver a ride home. #onpoli — Colin D'Mello CTVNews (@ColinDMello) January 17, 2022

HIGHWAY CLOSURES: Due to extreme weather and for the safety of drivers, the @TorontoPolice is temporarily closing the DVP and Gardiner. All ramps will be closed. This is to help move any existing vehicles that are stuck and allow snow plows to clear the routes. ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 17, 2022

Areas under blizzard warnings are forecast to receive total snowfall amounts of 40 to 60 cm, with snowfall rates of eight to 10 cm per hour and winds gusting to 60 km/h.

Environment Canada says, “Travel is expected to be extremely hazardous due to widespread poor visibility. Travel is expected to be very difficult or impossible due to near-zero visibility.”

“If you become stranded in a vehicle do not leave. The vehicle offers a form of protection from the cold. A single person walking through the snow is harder to find than a stranded car or truck. If you do travel and become lost, remain where you are until the blizzard has passed. Protect yourself from wind, cold and disorientation by staying sheltered, indoors or with your vehicle," the weather agency said.

Northwesterly winds will continue to cause blowing snow, even after snowfall rates have slowed or stopped Monday night. Winds ease overnight and early Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon in Waterloo Region.