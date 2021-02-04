KITCHENER -- A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the Region of Waterloo and surrounding areas.

Environment Canada issued the advisory Thursday morning.

Snow is expected to move into Southwestern Ontario after 6 p.m. and continue to move northeast as the evening progresses.

The agency also notes the heaviest snowfall is most likely going occur during the first two or three hours after it begins, with lighter snowfall to follow.

The areas under the advisory include southern and northern Wellington County and the Region of Waterloo.

The agency says snowfall amounts of up to 5 to 10 cm are possible Thursday night and warns road conditions are expected to worsen as the snow arrives.