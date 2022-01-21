Winter storm still causing recycling collection delays in Brantford

KITCHENER -

Monday's winter storm has affected recycling collection in Brantford.

As of Friday, the city is still behind on picking up blue bins.

They're asking residents to place their recycling out for curbside collection and leave them there until they have been collected.

The city hasn't indicated how many areas may be affected by the delay.

They are advising resident to call the Customer Contact Centre at 519-759-4150 for more information.