Winter storm rolls into Waterloo region, drivers urged to use caution

A winter storm covered much of Waterloo region and the surrounding area in a layer of ice this morning with precipitation expected to change to snow this afternoon.

The severe weather prompted closures and cancellations across southwestern Ontario. A large swath of the southern part of the province is under weather warnings.

On the roads, Waterloo regional police say there were six collisions between 6 a.m. and noon, but no injuries were reported. They’re urging people to drive only when necessary, as they expect road conditions to worsen throughout the day.

In nearby St. Catharines, at least 17 vehicles were involved in a pileup on the Garden City Skyway.

If involved in a crash, police advise staying inside your vehicle and moving it to a safe location before calling 9-1-1.

“Exiting vehicles in this weather can be very treacherous and dangerous, especially with vehicles unable to stop or control their vehicles if they’re approaching the same location you are,” said WRPS Staff Sgt. Scott Griffiths.

Ice coats a field at Barrie's Asparagus in Cambridge, Ont. on Dec. 15, 2022. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

Near Simcoe, a single-vehicle crash knocked out power to the area. Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a car that left the roadway and struck a hydro pole just before 8:30 a.m. The driver suffered minor injuries.

“If you are travelling, the OPP is urging everyone to make sure you reduce your speed and drive according to road and weather conditions,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a video posted to Twitter.