Winter storm headed for southern Ontario

The warm weather being enjoyed by Waterloo region residents will be coming to an end later this week as a Colorado low is expected to bring a winter storm to much of southern Ontario.

On Monday, Environment Canada said starting Wednesday night into Thursday morning a winter storm will bring a mix of snow and ice pellets leading to hazardous winter travel conditions.

“A wintry mix of snow and ice pellets is expected across the area and precipitation may fall heavily at times leading to hazardous winter travel conditions,” the weather agency said in an alert. “There remains some uncertainty to exact location, timing, and accumulations of snow and ice pellets. Precipitation may mix with freezing rain in some areas.”

The alert said surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow and ice pellets.

There may be a significant impact on travel in the region.