Winter storm expected to hit Waterloo Region, Wellington

Another winter wallop is expected in Waterloo Region and Wellington on Friday night into Saturday.

Environment Canada said residents can expect snowfall accumulations of 10 to 25 centimetres and strong gusts, resulting in blowing snow.

The heaviest snowfall is expected to hit Friday night, with snow and gusty winds leading to reduced visibility.

Environment Canada is asking residents to avoid travel, if possible.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” said the winter storm watch alert, sent out before 3 p.m. on Thursday.