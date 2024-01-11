KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Winter storm expected to hit Waterloo Region, Wellington

    A man clears his driveway after a snowstorm on Saturday January 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Morris A man clears his driveway after a snowstorm on Saturday January 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Morris

    Another winter wallop is expected in Waterloo Region and Wellington on Friday night into Saturday.

    Environment Canada said residents can expect snowfall accumulations of 10 to 25 centimetres and strong gusts, resulting in blowing snow.

    The heaviest snowfall is expected to hit Friday night, with snow and gusty winds leading to reduced visibility.

    Environment Canada is asking residents to avoid travel, if possible.

    “Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” said the winter storm watch alert, sent out before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

     

      

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1936-2024

    1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

    Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' the Broadbent Institute said in a statement announcing his death.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News