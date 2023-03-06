Winter storm cleanup in the region continues days later

Crews in Waterloo region are still dealing with the aftermath of the last snowstorm – the most significant storm of the season in southern Ontario.

Friday night’s storm saw between 23 and 31 centimetres of snowfall across the region, according to Environment Canada.

“Not only a lot of snow but strong winds from the east and northeast causing poor visibility and also once it was on the ground, really heavy, wet snow really tough to move around. Some tree damage was noted in some areas just because of the weight of the snow,” said Geoff Coulson, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

The roads supervisor with the City of Cambridge called it a “difficult” snow event to manage.

“When you get snow that's that heavy, it tends to push our trucks around,” said Nathan Herrington, with the City of Cambridge. “Several situations where a heavy tow was necessary just to pull a truck off a street or curb line where it had no traction.”

In Kitchener, crews expected to continue snow loading into Monday night with over 250 dump truck loads already removed, bound for the city’s snow storage and disposal facility of Battler Road.

In Waterloo, crews worked around the clock to clear roads, sidewalks and trails.

The system brought whiteout conditions contributing to 60 weather-related calls for service in Wellington County, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Guelph police reported 17 crashes during the storm with only minor injuries reported.

Experts said winter isn’t done with the region yet.

“Unfortunately for those who might be getting winter fatigued, at this point, we did take a look at the forecast and looks like another snow-producing system coming into the area,” said Coulson.