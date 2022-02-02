Winter storm and snowfall warnings in effect across southwestern Ontario

WATERLOO -

Environment Canada has issued winter storm and snowfall warnings throughout most of southwestern Ontario, as a prolonged system tracks toward the province.

The national weather agency warns upwards of 30 cm of snow can fall in some areas by Thursday morning.

Waterloo-Wellington is currently under a snowfall warning with 15-25 cm of snow expected in the area, or 2 cm of snowfall per hour at times.

According to Environment Canada, rain showers will transition to snow Wednesday morning. Snow is expected to continue through the evening before easing by Thursday morning. There is still some uncertainty regarding additional snowfall amounts on Thursday.

Motorists are urged to expect reduced visibility and adjust with changing road conditions.