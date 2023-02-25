Winter patio party held across Kitchener-Waterloo

Patios across Kitchener-Waterloo were unusually busy and hopping on Saturday.

K-W Famous brought back its annual Winter Patio Party and featured games and activities for people of all ages at 16 venues.

Team skiing and inflatable gladiator jousting were just two of the events happening in downtown Kitchener.

"We are Canadian," one attendee said. "We are enjoying and embracing winter. I love it."

The event was also looking to raise funds for local businesses and charities.