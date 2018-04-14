

CTV Kitchener





It may be spring, but the weather battering southern Ontario Saturday sure feels like a winter storm.

A mix of snow, rain, freezing rain and ice pellets has caused many school cancellations, as well as localized power outages.

As of 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon some of the biggest power outages in Southern Ontario included:

More than 1,500 people without power south of Listowel (estimated restoration 4:30 p.m.)

Close to 1,000 people do not have power south of Goderich just outside of Clinton (estimated restoration 2:00 p.m.)

More than 800 people without power outside of Woodstock near Embro (estimated restoration 2:15 p.m.)

The storm has also been responsible for a number of school and exam cancellations at local universities and colleges.

All exams are cancelled and campuses will remain closed for the day at the University of Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier’s Waterloo and Brantford locations, and all Conestoga College locations as a result of the storm.

The University of Guelph closed its campus at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon and all exams will be rescheduled.