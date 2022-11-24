'Winter is coming': Residents use warm spell to prep for colder months

Following last week’s flash of heavy snow and frigid temperatures, some residents say now is the time to get everything done on their home to-do list.

Temperatures reached double-digit highs on Thursday, but Kitchener resident Robert Murray knows that won’t last forever.

“Winter is coming, and there’s no stopping it,” Murray said.

The homeowner said he’s been doing yard work and landscaping throughout his property.

Nearby resident Matthew Purser believes it’s better to do it now before it’s too late.

“There have been a couple of years where we have left raking up the leaves and the pine needles, and then the snow falls on top of it, and you’re left in the spring cleaning up a mushy mess.”

Purser hired local company We Install Christmas Lights to install lighting fixtures along his home and trees.

Company owner Matthew Druzcz said ever since last week’s storm, he’s received upwards of 10 calls and 20 emails per day from clients looking for help.

“As soon as the snow started everyone’s calling and like, ‘oh man, we forgot about getting our lights up,’” Druzcz said.

Druzcz adds that more people are willing to pay someone to install Christmas lights rather than do it themselves, but anyone putting up their own lights shouldn’t wait for the wintry weather to return.

“Ice is a big problem. It might look like it’s safe to put a ladder there, then all of a sudden, it’s not,” Druzcz said.

The company says installing lights earlier in the year will help limit slip-and-falls while also making the job a more pleasurable experience.