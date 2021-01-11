KITCHENER -- Anyone who purchased a lottery ticket in Brantford might want to check their numbers soon.

The OLG says the single winning ticket from Saturday night's Lotto 6/49 draw was sold somewhere in the city and is estimated to be valued at $8.7 million.

The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was sold in Toronto.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 6.49 will draw on Jan. 13 and be worth around $5 million.