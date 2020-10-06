KITCHENER -- Strong winds are forecast to develop on Wednesday morning, gusting up to 80 km/h in some areas.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for areas along Lake Huron, Georgian Bay, Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

A special weather statement has been issued for several areas as NW winds up to 80km/h develop Wednesday morning #ONStorm @CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/ptUSiPGCba — Shannon Bradbury (@ShannBradbury) October 6, 2020

Winds will become northwesterly by Wednesday morning as the cold front passes through and brings the chance of showers and thunderstorms for parts of southern Ontario.

Scattered showers will taper off in Waterloo Region in the morning and conditions will clear throughout the day.

Despite a brisk wind on Thursday, a seasonal and sunny day is expected.

Temperatures will climb near 20 degrees Celsius on Friday under sunshine to start the Thanksgiving Long Weekend.