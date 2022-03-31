Winds up to 90 km/h expected in Waterloo-Wellington
Residents of Waterloo Region and Wellington County can expect some strong winds on Wednesday.
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the area and says gusts up to 90 km/h are possible.
The southwest winds are expected to pick up in the morning as a cold front comes through.
The agency warns that buildings may be damaged, loose objects may be tossed around, and tree branches may break due to the strong gusts.
Similar warnings are in place for Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, and Oxford-Brant, while Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand and Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk have been issued special weather statements.
Earlier this morning, Waterloo-Wellington was only issued a special weather statement by Environment Canada.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Heavy fighting rages near Kyiv as Russia appears to regroup
Heavy fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other zones Thursday amid indications the Kremlin is using talk of de-escalation as cover while regrouping and resupplying its forces and redeploying them for a stepped-up offensive in eastern Ukraine.
WATCH LIVE | First Nations delegates say historic meeting with Pope Francis will forge 'new partnership' towards reconciliation
Assembly of First Nations delegation lead Chief Gerald Antoine says he believes a meeting held with Pope Francis at the Vatican will be the beginning of a 'new partnership' between Indigenous groups and the Catholic Church in working towards reconciliation.
Ontario reports over 800 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as positivity rate rises
Ontario health officials are reporting 807 people in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, including 166 patients in intensive care, as the provincial positivity rate continues to rise.
RCMP officer hesitated after speeding by N.S. mass shooter on second day of killings
In the seconds after a Mountie sped past a gunman wanted for a murderous rampage in Nova Scotia two years ago, the officer hesitated about whether to give chase, and by the time he did the suspect was gone.
Feds spent more than $600K hiring influencers in 2021
In 2021 the Canadian government turned to social media influencers to promote federal initiatives on multiple occasions, from the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to Winterlude 'staycations,' spending more than $600,000 in the process, according to a CTV News analysis.
Toronto police identify 46-year-old woman found dead in garbage bag
Police have identified the woman who was found dismembered inside a garbage bag on a Toronto sidewalk earlier this week.
Sweet justice: Ringleader of Canada's notorious maple syrup heist must pay more than $9M in fines, top court rules
The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a $9 million fine for the thief in a 2012 maple syrup heist.
Canada's oil industry at odds with Trudeau over new 2030 climate plans
Canada's first emissions reduction roadmap relies heavily on the oil and gas sector to help Ottawa reach its 2030 climate goal, but there is a still a big gap between what industry and government say are achievable cuts.
CTV NEWS IN ROME | Here are two times a pope has apologized in recent history
After past apologies to Irish children and Indigenous peoples in South America for suffering at the hands of the Catholic Church, some are hopeful that Pope Francis may offer an official apology to survivors of Canada’s residential schools.
London
-
Strike averted at Cargill in London, Ont.
A strike by unionized members at Cargill in London, Ont. will not be happening.
-
Vacant house fire near Oxford Street West not considered suspicious
No one was hurt following a fire in a vacant house near Oxford Street West and the Thames River Thursday morning.
-
Fatal crash shuts down Highway 86 near Molesworth, Ont.
Police in Perth County are currently dealing with a fatal crash near Molesworth, Ont.
Windsor
-
Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health to retire after 19 years as top doctor
After 19 years as Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, Dr. David Colby has announced his retirement.
-
Weekend preview: Windsor-Essex entertainment March 31 – April 2
Here’s a look at events in Windsor-Essex from March 31 – April 2.
-
Wind warning in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Barrie
-
Four people escape Huntsville house fire thanks to family pet
A family of four escaped an early morning house fire in Huntsville on Thursday thanks to working smoke alarms and a family pet, according to fire officials.
-
Strong winds of up to 90 km/h expected in Simcoe Muskoka
The aftermath of Wednesday's weather led to some school bus cancellations as special weather statements continue to sweep Simcoe Muskoka.
-
New foreign homebuyer tax could impact Simcoe Muskoka market
The province is attempting to fix the housing crisis that has seen record-breaking sale prices in Simcoe Muskoka in recent years, which ultimately pushed out first-time homebuyers.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury podcast hosts chat with an astronaut and other names you may know
A weekly podcast at Cambrian College focused on innovation and new technology is gaining attention thanks to high-profile guests and its relatable approach to explaining complex topics.
-
Storm cancels school buses again, messy weather continues
The storm that brought another blast of winter to the northeast continues, prompting many school bus cancellations and a significant weather event to be declared Thursday.
-
Four people escape Huntsville house fire thanks to family pet
A family of four escaped an early morning house fire in Huntsville on Thursday thanks to working smoke alarms and a family pet, according to fire officials.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man charged in beating death of 24-year-old woman
A 40-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with murder in the beating death of a 24-year-old woman.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Cottage prices near Ottawa to jump significantly in 2022: report
A new report suggests the price of a lakeside or mountaintop cottage is going to jump significantly this year, following a similar trend from last year.
-
Ontario reports over 800 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as positivity rate rises
Ontario health officials are reporting 807 people in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, including 166 patients in intensive care, as the provincial positivity rate continues to rise.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports over 800 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as positivity rate rises
Ontario health officials are reporting 807 people in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, including 166 patients in intensive care, as the provincial positivity rate continues to rise.
-
Toronto police identify 46-year-old woman found dead in garbage bag
Police have identified the woman who was found dismembered inside a garbage bag on a Toronto sidewalk earlier this week.
-
Nearly four out of 10 Ontarians plan to vote for Ford government in June: poll
Nearly four of 10 Ontarians say that they would vote for Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative party in June’s election, suggesting that another majority government could be in reach.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 38 more COVID-19 hospitalizations, 12 new deaths
One day after Quebec's public health institute officially declared a sixth wave of the pandemic, the province's health ministry recorded 3,319 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as well as 12 new deaths.
-
Sweet justice: Ringleader of Canada's notorious maple syrup heist must pay more than $9M in fines, top court rules
The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a $9 million fine for the thief in a 2012 maple syrup heist.
-
10 Quebec MNAs now out after testing positive for COVID-19
Family Minister Mathieu Lacombe is the 10th member of the National Assembly to call in sick due to COVID-19. He announced Thursday morning that he has the novel coronavirus.
Atlantic
-
RCMP officer hesitated after speeding by N.S. mass shooter on second day of killings
In the seconds after a Mountie sped past a gunman wanted for a murderous rampage in Nova Scotia two years ago, the officer hesitated about whether to give chase, and by the time he did the suspect was gone.
-
Halifax police on scene of weapons call in Spryfield; say there is no threat to public
Halifax Regional Police are on scene of a weapons call in Spryfield, a community in Halifax.
-
RCMP policing costs in Nova Scotia municipalities to rise by average of 11 per cent
More than $20 million in increased policing costs contained in Nova Scotia's spring budget will be passed down to cash-strapped municipalities that contract the RCMP.
Winnipeg
-
'It's really tough': Winnipeg woman searching for kidney donor
One Winnipeg woman, who is a mother of seven, is searching for a kidney donor.
-
Why one Winnipeg long-term care home is closing its doors
One Winnipeg long-term care home, which was the site of the one of the province’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks, is closing its doors earlier than expected.
-
'I've never seen anything like that': Robot server a huge hit at Winnipeg restaurant
A Winnipeg restaurant struggling to keep staff during the pandemic found a futuristic solution – it hired a robot.
Calgary
-
Final report into fatal train derailment to be released by TSB Canada
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is expected to release its final report today into a fatal train derailment near the British Columbia-Alberta boundary.
-
Semi catches fire outside Chestermere High School, no disruption to Thursday classes
A section of Highway 791 in Chestermere was closed to traffic following an early morning semi trailer fire.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calm and mild for a couple of days, much-needed rain possible Saturday
Calgary’s 5-day forecast stays above seasonal, with showers on the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Several taken to hospital after west Edmonton apartment fire: AHS
At least four people were taken to hospital after a fire at a west Edmonton apartment building Wednesday night.
-
Downtown traffic slowed by crash, LRT not running between MacEwan and NAIT
Downtown vehicle and LRT traffic is being impacted by a crash Thursday morning.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Clearing, breezy and mild
Clouds lingering behind the overnight precipitation will stick around through the early morning hours in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Date set for sex assault trial of former Vancouver Canucks player
The sexual assault trial for former Vancouver Canucks player Jake Virtanen will be begin in less than four months.
-
Your electricity bills are about to go down, according to BC Hydro
BC Hydro customers will be paying a bit less each month as of Friday, the utilities provider says.
-
B.C. landslide caused 100-metre-high tsunami, set off earthquake scale: study
A retreating glacier in a remote British Columbia valley caused a massive landslide that crested a 100-metre-tall tsunami, wiped out kilometres of salmon habitat and was detected as far away as Australia, a study says.