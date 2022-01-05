Winds up to 80 km/h expected in Southern Ontario

KITCHENER -

Residents of Southern Ontario can expect winds of up to 80 km/h for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the communities of Waterloo-Wellington, Oxford-Brant, and Huron-Perth, among others, to expect gusts between 70-80 km/h.

The agency warns that power outages may occur, tree branches may break off and be flung around, and road conditions may change.

Meanwhile, the communities of Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand and Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk have wind warnings in effect. Gusts of up to 90 km/h are expected there.

The high-powered, southwest winds are due to a cold front sweeping through Southern Ontario Wednesday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.