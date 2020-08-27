KITCHENER -- Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Waterloo Region.

Issued at 11:30 a.m. for the afternoon, the watch warns that there could be wind gusts up to 100 km/h, nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.

According to its website, Environment Canada says the conditions are favourable for thunderstorms to begin this afternoon.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," the watch warns.

"Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

Severe Thunderstorm Watches have been issued for the development of storms this afternoon & early this evening. Risks: Wind gusts up to 100 km/h, nickel size hail and locally heavy rain #ONStorm @CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/F4YHeFr22e — Shannon Bradbury (@ShannBradbury) August 27, 2020

Thursday's weather calls for the hottest temperature for Aug. 27 in at least seven years. According to Environment Canada, the highest temperature since 2003 was 28.4 degrees Celsius; the forecast calls for 29 C this year.

While it's been a relatively dry couple of weeks, August started off with more than 80 mm of precipitation over its first three days, more than all the rain that fell through the month of July.

Environment Canada officials are reminding people that, in the event of a thunderstorm, they should take cover inside.

"If it roars, go indoors."