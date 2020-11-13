KITCHENER -- If you’re planning on getting outside this weekend, Saturday is going to be the best day in terms of weather.

A Colorado Low is set to impact the Great Lakes this weekend.

For southern Ontario, a mix of sun and clouds is forecast for Saturday, although temperatures will be chilly. Winds gradually increase Saturday evening with rain developing to the southwest and pushing east overnight.

Sunday will feature periods of rain and possibly damaging winds up to 100 km/h.

There is the risk of lakeshore erosion and flooding to lakeside communities as a strong southwest wind roars Sunday, becoming westerly late day.

Temperatures will be on the mild side Sunday, above seasonal and double digits, but it doesn’t last. Behind the area of low pressure, temperatures drop and precipitation transitions to flurries. Lake-effect snow is likely Sunday night and Monday, especially for the snow-belts of southern Ontario.

Temperatures early next week struggle to climb above the freezing mark as much cooler air filters in.