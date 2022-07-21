Windows broken at three Kitchener businesses

Waterloo regional police are investigating after windows were broken at several Kitchener businesses.

In a media release, police said officers responded to the reports of property damage at a business in the area of Fairway Road South and Manitou Drive around 3:05 a.m. on Thursday.

Someone wearing black clothing allegedly threw rocks at several windows, breaking them.

When officers arrived they found four windows at three separate businesses were damaged.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.