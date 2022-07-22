Windows broken at Kitchener business, police investigating

Windows broken at Kitchener business, police investigating

Smashed windows at a business on Fairway Road. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) (July 21, 2022) Smashed windows at a business on Fairway Road. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) (July 21, 2022)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob

Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, Republican congressional leaders and even his family, Donald Trump refused to call off the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol, instead 'pouring gasoline on the fire' by aggressively tweeting his false claims of a stolen election and telling the crowd of supporters in a video address how special they were.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver