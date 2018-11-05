

CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for most of southern Ontario.

They say gusts of up to 90 km/h are expected to develop Tuesday afternoon and could continue into the evening or even Wednesday morning.

They say the gusts could cause damage to homes, including roof shingles and windows.

The areas included in the wind warning are: Stratford, Listowel, Perth County, Goderich, Wingham, Huron County, Sauble Beach, Hanover, Owen Sound, St. Thomas, Caledonia, Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Mount Forest, Arthur, Brantford, and Woodstock could also see winds up to 80 km/h.