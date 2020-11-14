KITCHENER -- A system expected to come across northeastern Ontario has sparked a wind warning for the Waterloo-Wellington area and a flood watch along Lake Erie.

Environment Canada says strong wind gusts of up to 90 km/h could come to Waterloo Region and Wellington County on Sunday afternoon and evening.

The front will move through Southwestern Ontario in the morning and through Toronto and Barrie in the afternoon, according to officials.

Power outages, items being tossed around, and tree branches breaking are all possible due to the strong winds.

The agency adds that the winds will slow down at night and ease into Monday morning.

The Grand River Conservation Authority says their flood watch for Lake Erie has been issued because of the same system as well as Environment Canada’s statement.

Rain of 10-15 mm is forecast in the Haldimand County area on Sunday as well, as the Ministry of Natural Resources expects a rise in water levels of nearly three metres in that area.

The peak level is anticipated to happen Sunday evening. Residents are being advised to stay away from the Lake Erie shoreline and the Grand River downstream of the Dunnville Dam.

GRCA says their message is in effect until 11:30 a.m. on Sunday and will be updated then.