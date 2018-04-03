At one end of our coverage area, we’ll see a major winter storm. At the other end, strong winds could gust as high as 100 km/h. And in-between, people are being urged to brace for the first spring storm of the season.

As of late Tuesday morning, Environment Canada had a winter storm warning in place for the Bruce Peninsula, a wind warning for Haldimand County, and a special weather statement warning of heavy rain for Waterloo-Wellington, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, Haldimand-Norfolk and southern parts of Grey-Bruce.

At issue was a storm system expected to arrive in southern Ontario Tuesday night.

Forecasts called for temperatures to be high enough in most regions for most of the precipitation to fall as rain. Between 15 mm and 30 mm of rainfall was predicted. The first thunderstorms of the year were possible in localized areas as the storm raced through.

On the Bruce Peninsula and in parts of central Ontario, temperatures were expected to be colder, meaning 15 cm to 30 cm of snow was expected to fall by late Wednesday. Environment Canada warned that there could also be ice pellets and freezing rain falling Tuesday night before reverting to snow Wednesday morning.

In addition to the rain, the storm was expected to bring strong winds to Haldimand County, potentially gusting to 100 km/h near the Lake Erie shore.

Winds were also expected to be high around Waterloo-Wellington, Oxford-Brant and Huron-Perth, with gusts of up to 85 km/h possible at times.

The storm system was expected to be out of southern Ontario and making its way into Quebec by Wednesday night.