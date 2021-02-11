KITCHENER -- After a relatively mild start to 2021, the cold weather is here.

Waterloo Region is expected to see lows in the negative mid-double digits through the weekend, including -16 C on Thursday overnight.

Environment Canada's website shows that the wind chill will make that temperature feel more like -22 C.

The weather agency hasn't issued any local weather warnings, but in Toronto, the city's office of emergency management issued an extreme cold weather alert because of a -22 C wind chill there.

Officials advise people to seek shelter and check on loved ones.

Friday is expected to be another cold one, with periods of sun but mainly clouds. Temperatures will hit a high of just -8 C, dropping back down to -16 C overnight again.

On Saturday, Waterloo Region will see its lowest high of the week at -10 C with periods of snow and a low of -14 C. Sunday will be a cloudy day as temperatures hit a high of -9 C and a low of -15 C.