Wednesday’s wind storm left a trail of damage across southern Ontario.

At the University of Waterloo, damage is estimated at $10,000 after siding was blown off a campus building.

Waterloo Fire Rescue says it was also called to an incident where a tree fell on a chimney on Herbert Street.

Elsewhere, Environment Canada is reporting significant damage in areas around Waterford and Jarvis.

The agency says several trees were uprooted or shorn apart about one kilometre west of Jarvis, and some of their branches ended up poking through the roof of a house. The home’s porch was destroyed, as was a nearby barn.

Environment Canada personnel will be sent to that area Thursday to investigate. They will also be three kilometres south of Waterford, where there were reports of several trees being uprooted, one of which crushed a car.

The high winds, which reached 76 km/h in Waterloo Region and higher levels elsewhere, were accompanied in some areas by severe thunderstorms, torrential rain and hail which reached the size of a quarter.

At the peak of the storm, more than 10,000 people across southern Ontario were without power.