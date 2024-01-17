Wilmot Township eyeing 10.6 per cent tax increase

Wilmot Township homeowners will have to pay roughly $10 more a month in taxes if the 2024 draft budget is passed unchanged.

Township staff presented the budget overview at a Tuesday council meeting. It includes a residential tax increase of 10.6 per cent.

This would add around $121 a year to the average homeowner’s property tax bill.

Combined with regional and education tax increases, the average Wilmot homeowner would pay $307 more in 2024.

The township's $14.6 million capital plan for 2024 includes $6.9 million in repair and replacement projects, $7.2 million in growth and new projects, as well as $465,000 for studies and other initiatives.

Expected reductions in grant funding from the province, levy-funded debt from the 2023 budget, and inflation are some of the reasons Wilmot says the proposed budget has increased.

Budget review meetings will take place on Jan. 25 and Jan.27 and can be attended or viewed online.

The final budget is set to be approved on Feb. 12.