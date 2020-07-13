BADEN -- Councillors in the Township of Wilmot are meeting Monday evening to discuss the future of the Prime Ministers Path project in Baden.

The path is currently home to the town's Sir John A. Macdonald statue, which has been targeted by vandals and protesters over the past few weeks.

Some community members are calling on the township to remove the statue completely because of the role Macdonald played establishing the residential school system.

At Monday’s meeting councillors will debate pausing the Prime Ministers Path project, which would eventually see statues of all of Canada’s prime ministers brought to Castle Killbride.

Councillor Angie Hallman put forward a motion in June asking to halt the path project until completing consultation with Indigenous groups and other stakeholders.

A number of delegations are expected to speak at the meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.

CTV News Kitchener's Jeff Pickel will have more on this story as it develops.