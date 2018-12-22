Featured
Wilmot residents asked for feedback on pot shops
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, December 22, 2018 4:45PM EST
Wilmot Township is asking residents whether they want to opt in – or out – of retail cannabis stores.
Council will decide the matter on January 14.
But before they do, they want to hear feedback from the community.
They’re asking residents to fill out a survey on pot shops before January 8.
They can be completed online or by printing out a PDF file, which can be sent by email, regular mail or in person at the township’s Administration Complex.
Council is also asking people to weigh in at a public meeting on January 14 at 7 p.m.
Waterloo Region and Guelph have already expressed interest in allowing cannabis retail stores, while Centre Wellington has decided to opt out.