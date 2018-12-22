

CTV Kitchener





Wilmot Township is asking residents whether they want to opt in – or out – of retail cannabis stores.

Council will decide the matter on January 14.

But before they do, they want to hear feedback from the community.

They’re asking residents to fill out a survey on pot shops before January 8.

They can be completed online or by printing out a PDF file, which can be sent by email, regular mail or in person at the township’s Administration Complex.

Council is also asking people to weigh in at a public meeting on January 14 at 7 p.m.

Waterloo Region and Guelph have already expressed interest in allowing cannabis retail stores, while Centre Wellington has decided to opt out.