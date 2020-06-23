KITCHENER -- A Wilmot man was killed in an early morning single-vehicle crash in Petersburg, according to officials.

Police say the call came in at around 4:50 a.m. on Tuesday after a passerby noticed a car crashed on the side of the road.

Officers responded to the scene, where they located a man involved in the crash who succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, the man was driving west when his vehicle left the roadway, entered the ditch and rolled onto its roof.

Snyder's Road East between Notre Dame Drive and Trussler Road was closed for about five hours while police investigated.

Acting Staff Sgt. Mark Hammer says that the Waterloo Regional Police Service planned to use their drone in the investigation.

They're also working to determine whether the elements had anything to do with the crash--there was heavy fog in the area on Tuesday morning.