Wilmot crash sends driver to hospital with serious injuries

Waterloo regional police have closed a roadway in Wilmot Township for a collision which sent the driver of a vehicle to hospital.

Police told CTV News just after 9:30 p.m. that from what they gathered through initial reports, it is believed the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

The driver is being transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the scene involved a single motor vehicle collision.

In a tweet around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police said Huron Road is closed between Haysville Road and Walker Road for an investigation.

Police are asking motorists to find an alternative route.

This story will be updated.