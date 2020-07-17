KITCHENER -- Pride Month has come and gone, but Wilmot Township raised the Rainbow Flag for the first time on Friday.

Councillors hope that this will be a positive new chapter for the township after experiencing a fair share of controversy over the past few weeks.

They're hoping that, by raising the Pride Flag, they'll be delivering a sign of acceptance and inclusion in a community that appears divided.

Council stood united at Castle Kilbride as they raised the flag at 11 a.m. Friday.

Coun. Jennifer Pfenning brought forward the motion on June 22, and it was unanimously approved by council on July 13.

Near the end of June, the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald, which is located just steps away from the new Pride Flag, was repeatedly vandalized amid calls for its removal.

Pfenning says she hopes this ceremony will continue to encourage respectful dialogue in the community.

"We are having very difficult conversations right now but they need to happen. Difficult conversations are not bad, they're necessary—without them, we can't ever moving anything forward," she explains.

"The key is to remain respectful and to understand where the other person is coming from."

Members of the LGBTQ2+ community who gathered for the ceremony says the flag is a step in the right direction.

The future of the Sir John A. Macdonald statue is still unclear, but its fate will be discussed during the next council meeting.