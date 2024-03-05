Wilmot council clears major roadblock in Schneider land donation

The Township of Wilmot has unanimously approved rezoning changes that will allow the Schneider family to donate over 230 acres of land to the Rare Charitable Reserve.

On Monday night, council modified parking restrictions on Carmel-Koch Road, Wilmot Line and Berlett’s Road, accepted speed reductions and heavy truck prohibitions on Wilmot Line, as well as traffic calming measures at the intersection of Wilmot Line and Wideman Road.

The changes will allow the Schneider family, which has been trying to donate the land since 2020, to close the deal with the Rare Charitable Reserve.

Only two things stood in their way. One was the requirement that the charity had to pay to put in a parking lot. The other was that the deal depended on the health of Jane Schneider. Her family said the donation must to be finalized while the 94-year-old was still alive.

The decision made at Monday night’s council meeting means the parking lot is no longer a stipulation and the donation can move forward.

The charity also addressed potential concerns about the cost of the proposed changes.

“Based on the staff report, it seems that some improvements to roadside parking are cost prohibitive and I want to offer that we would gladly work with you in raising the funds for the project,” said Stephanie Sobek-Swant, the executive director of the Rare Charitable Research Reserve. “While we appreciate and are most grateful for any financial support that comes from the township directly, it’s not our expectation that the township needs to solely carry the cost of any such changes.”

Map from the rare Charitable Research Reserve.

“The township recognizes the importance of this gift of conservation land to the Rare Charitable Research Reserve,” said Mayor Natasha Salonen in a media release. “We are pleased to approve a safe, agreeable solution to address potential safety concerns that may affect visitors entering and exiting the reserve.”

The Schneider lands will also be rezoned from agricultural to open space, which will prohibit developments that are not related to conservation.

The family, meanwhile, will retain ownership of three large residential lots.

More to come…