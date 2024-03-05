Wilmot council clears major roadblock in Schneider land donation
The Township of Wilmot has unanimously approved rezoning changes that will allow the Schneider family to donate over 230 acres of land to the Rare Charitable Reserve.
On Monday night, council modified parking restrictions on Carmel-Koch Road, Wilmot Line and Berlett’s Road, accepted speed reductions and heavy truck prohibitions on Wilmot Line, as well as traffic calming measures at the intersection of Wilmot Line and Wideman Road.
The changes will allow the Schneider family, which has been trying to donate the land since 2020, to close the deal with the Rare Charitable Reserve.
Only two things stood in their way. One was the requirement that the charity had to pay to put in a parking lot. The other was that the deal depended on the health of Jane Schneider. Her family said the donation must to be finalized while the 94-year-old was still alive.
The decision made at Monday night’s council meeting means the parking lot is no longer a stipulation and the donation can move forward.
The charity also addressed potential concerns about the cost of the proposed changes.
“Based on the staff report, it seems that some improvements to roadside parking are cost prohibitive and I want to offer that we would gladly work with you in raising the funds for the project,” said Stephanie Sobek-Swant, the executive director of the Rare Charitable Research Reserve. “While we appreciate and are most grateful for any financial support that comes from the township directly, it’s not our expectation that the township needs to solely carry the cost of any such changes.”
Map from the rare Charitable Research Reserve.
“The township recognizes the importance of this gift of conservation land to the Rare Charitable Research Reserve,” said Mayor Natasha Salonen in a media release. “We are pleased to approve a safe, agreeable solution to address potential safety concerns that may affect visitors entering and exiting the reserve.”
The Schneider lands will also be rezoned from agricultural to open space, which will prohibit developments that are not related to conservation.
The family, meanwhile, will retain ownership of three large residential lots.
More to come…
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal tax change could raise electricity, gas bills in some provinces
Electricity Canada is sounding the alarm over a proposed tax change it warns could see some private utilities saddled with millions in additional income taxes.
Boy, 16, and girl, 14, identified as pair struck and killed by UP Express train in Toronto
The two people fatally struck by a UP Express train Monday evening were a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, Toronto police confirmed Tuesday, though it's still not clear why they were on the tracks.
Canadian School Book Exchange files for bankruptcy
The company that operates the Canadian School Book Exchange, which provides textbooks to schools across Canada, has filed for bankruptcy.
Student airlifted to hospital after school bus crash near Woodstock, Ont.
One child was reported to be pinned under the bus and several others were taken by ambulance to be treated for various injuries.
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for hundreds of thousands of users across globe
Meta-owned social media platforms Facebook and Instagram were down for hundreds of thousands of users on Tuesday in a global outage that has been going on for more than an hour.
Luka Magnotta now living in medium-security prison, says Correctional Service Canada
Correctional Service Canada confirms Luka Magnotta, who made international headlines for the brutal killing of an international student, resides in a medium-security prison.
BREAKING Dismembered human remains found on Toronto beach
Toronto police are trying to identify a number of body parts discovered on a downtown beach last year.
opinion What you need to know about minimum payments on credit cards
When it comes to credit cards, the term 'minimum payment' is often used as a marketing ploy, promising customers that a seemingly small, manageable monthly payment will keep them in good standing with lenders.
Just For Laughs files for creditor protection, says 2024 festival 'will not take place'
The 2024 Just for Laughs comedy festival has been cancelled as the Montreal company tries to avoid bankruptcy.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.