KITCHENER -- For a lot of people, part of the magic of Christmas includes snow on the on the ground or even better, big fluffy flakes falling from the sky.

Christmas is fewer than 10 days away, temperatures are cold and snow has been falling but you may be wondering will it be a white Christmas?

The chances are pretty good.

According to Environment Canada, in Kitchener-Waterloo there’s more than a 50 per cent chance of a White Christmas.

Using data from 1965 to 1984 the chances of a White Christmas was fairly high, 73 per cent. Meanwhile, from 1994 to 2017 the chances of a white Christmas dropped to 55 per cent.

Using the numbers from before and now, the chances of a white Christmas in Kitchener-Waterloo fall around 69 per cent, that’s using data from 1955 to 2017.

Maybe we should back-up, what is a White Christmas? By definition a White Christmas is snow on the ground of 2 cm or more on Christmas morning at 7 a.m. EST.

A Perfect Christmas by weather standards is snow on the ground of 2cm or more on Christmas morning and snow in the air sometime Christmas Day.

From 1955 to 2007 KW has had 45 perfect Christmases.

There have been 13 green Christmases recorded in KW from 1955 to 2017.

As temperatures remain chilly with snow in the forecast, Environment Canada suggests the odds are in our favour in Waterloo Region for a White Christmas.