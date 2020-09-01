Advertisement
Wilfrid Laurier University to keep classes online for winter semester
A Wilfrid Laurier University sign seen in this undated file photo.
KITCHENER -- Wilfrid Laurier University officials say classes will remain online into the winter semester.
The university said the decision was made to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 after considering future scenarios and consulting with public health officials.
Some courses may return to in-person learning as long as the school can provide a safe environment for students, faculty and staff. WLU also says the classes will need to follow all guidelines laid out by the provincial government, including physical distancing, size limits and use of personal protective equipment. The university also said students will always have the option to continue with remote learning if they choose.
Officials also say they will focus on allowing students in their final semester to complete courses that will allow them to graduate on time.