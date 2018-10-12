

CTV Kitchener





Wilfrid Laurier University released its interim cannabis policy on Oct. 12.

The interim policy was due to incomplete provincial and federal regulations.

“The federal and provincial governments have not yet finalized all regulations related to the use of cannabis products,” a frequently-asked-questions page read.

Under the policy, recreational cannabis use will not be allowed on university property, in its facilities or in its vehicles.

Growing plants in residences for recreational use or ordering recreational cannabis to the campus will be prohibited.

Some exceptions, especially those involving medical use, will be made, the policy said.

“Exemptions to the policy may apply where the university has an obligation to provide medical accommodation under the Ontario Human Rights Code,” an exemption page read.

The university hopes to have a longer-term cannabis policy in time for recommendations to be made for the Board of Governors’ meeting in June 2019.