Wilfrid Laurier and union reach tentative deal to avoid strike
Wilfrid Laurier University and the union representing Contract Teaching Faculty (CTF) have reached a tentative deal to avoid a strike next week.
Last week 900 CTF announced they were positioned to go on strike as early as Nov. 21 should further mediation fail.
In an update posted on Laurier’s website, the school said an agreement was reached on Nov. 16 at 2:30 a.m. after 16 hours of negotiations with the assistance of a mediator.
The school and CTF were said to have met 12 times since negotiations in May.
Both parties have agreed to recommend ratification of the tentative agreement but the deal still needs to be reviewed for ratification by the school’s Board of Governors and CTF members.
The school said the details of the tentative agreement are confidential until both parties ratify.
“The university and [Wilfrid Laurier University Faculty Association] are grateful to both bargaining teams for the commitment, hard work and goodwill that went into reaching an agreement that each are pleased to recommend,” the university posted.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario education workers set to strike again on Monday as negotiations break down
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack
NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was probably launched by air defences in neighbouring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.
Chinese President Xi confronts Trudeau over G20 talks being 'leaked' to the press
On the sidelines of a G20 meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his displeasure with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that details of the pair’s brief meeting Tuesday were 'leaked' to the press.
Do you use these passwords? So do millions of others, according to a top 200 list
Do you use one of the most common 200 passwords? A recently released study reveals the most popular choices, and warns hackers won't have a hard time getting into your account with these passwords.
WATCH LIVE | Ex-CBSA head says officers couldn't stop 'Freedom Convoy' protesters entering Canada
The former head of the Canada Border Services Agency was surprised to learn last winter that officers did not have the authority to stop would-be protesters from entering the country as demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions were gaining momentum across Canada, he testified Wednesday.
Elon Musk gives ultimatum to Twitter employees: Do 'extremely hardcore' work or get out
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has given employees until Thursday evening to commit to 'extremely hardcore' work or else leave the company, according to a copy of a late-night internal email sent by the billionaire and obtained by CNN.
Jeff Bezos' top tips for managing the economic downturn
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently warned consumers and businesses they should consider postponing large purchases in the coming months as the global economy contends with a downturn and faces a possible recession.
'Last year's storm was just the beginning': Food banks have record-breaking visits in 2022
In March 2022 alone, food banks across Canada had 1.5 million visits, a 15 per cent increase from the year prior and the highest recorded usage on record.
NASA's mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo
NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.
London
-
Local school boards prepare for more possible job action
Local school boards are once again preparing for the possibility of a strike by education workers. The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
-
Ontario education workers set to strike again on Monday as negotiations break down
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
-
Snow moving into London region
A blast of winter weather is moving in Tuesday night, with the first accumulative snow event of the season. A strengthening upper level trough, with an approaching low-pressure system will move over the lower Great Lakes bringing snow for much of southern Ontario. Most areas will see 5 to 10 cm of snow and Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory.
Windsor
-
Group to host rally as search for missing Windsor teen continues
A rally is being held Wednesday evening to garner support in the search for a local teen who has been missing since Monday.
-
Windsor man convicted of murdering grandmother dies in prison
A Windsor man, who was serving a life sentence for the murder of his grandmother, has died while in prison.
-
No wait list for 'forgotten grievers': How CMHA Windsor-Essex is helping youth cope with death
The local branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association has hired a second ‘Grief Works’ therapist even though the program receives no government funding.
Barrie
-
Murder charge laid in connection with Keswick, Ont. house fire
A 21-year-old man faces charges after the body of a senior was found inside a burned out house in Keswick, Ont. earlier this year.
-
Tractor-trailer collision in Highway 11 southbound lanes in Orillia
A multi-vehicle tractor-trailer collision on Highway 11 in Orillia closed a section of the highway early Wednesday afternoon.
-
'I couldn't believe it,' Aurora man wins big with Lotto Max
An Aurora man said it took some convincing before his wife would believe he won $1 million with Lotto Max.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario education workers set to strike again on Monday as negotiations break down
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
-
Timmins resident celebrates $631,875 Lottario jackpot
Chak Man Chow of Timmins won $631,875.50 in the Sept. 10 Lottario draw.
-
Northern Ont. woman is first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada
A woman from a First Nation in northern Ontario has made national pageant history as the first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada 2022.
Ottawa
-
Here's the annual income required to buy a home in Ottawa
A new report from RateHub.ca shows that homebuyers needed to earn at least $127,900 in October to meet the requirements to obtain a mortgage for an average priced home in the capital, with a 20 per cent down payment.
-
Woman and child struck by vehicle in Gatineau; police seek witnesses
Gatineau police are looking for witnesses to a crash Tuesday that injured two pedestrians and killed a dog.
-
First snowfall of the season arrives in Ottawa region
The first snowfall of the season is here, with slippery road conditions and poor visibility snarling much of the traffic in the region.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario gives itself authority to appoint regional chairs, gives mayors more power
The Ontario government is giving itself the power to appoint regional heads of council for certain municipalities, while also legislating an additional “tool” to help get housing built.
-
Ontario education workers set to strike again on Monday as negotiations break down
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
-
What happens now that Ontario education workers have given strike notice?
Here's what you need to know about the upcoming strike in Ontario.
Montreal
-
'Time to reunite with our good habits': Masks strongly recommended again in Quebec
Quebec's health minister is strongly recommending people wear masks in public as the province battles a 'spicy cocktail' of viruses overwhelming hospitals: COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
-
Quebec COVID-19 deaths rise by 54, hospitalizations and cases up
The latest COVID-19 data show that an additional 54 people have died in Quebec, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 17,166 since the start of the pandemic.
-
Quebec police arrest 10 in alleged cross-province firearm, drug trafficking ring
Montreal police carried out several arrests Wednesday morning as officers dismantle what they claim to be a major arms and drug trafficking network between Montreal and Toronto. Police say they arrested 10 people suspected of being involved in the network in Montreal, Laval, Mirabel, Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines and Richmond Hill in Ontario.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall warnings in effect in N.B., rain expected in N.S. and P.E.I.
Snow has been falling in western areas of New Brunswick and is expected to spread quickly eastward Wednesday afternoon.
-
Gas prices in N.B., P.E.I. fall in unscheduled price adjustment
Drivers in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island are paying less for gasoline Wednesday after an unscheduled price adjustment happened overnight.
-
Cape Breton mayor back on the job after receiving threats over Santa parade route change
Twenty-four hours after receiving threats over changes to a Christmas parade, Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda McDougall was back on the job Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Iconic KUB Bakery shuts down after 'devastating' few years
After nearly 100 years making iconic 'Winnipeg-style rye bread,' one of the city's oldest rye bread bakeries is closing up shop.
-
Louis Riel grave vandalism a possible hate crime; police search for suspect
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the vandalism of Louis Riel's grave as a possible hate crime and are asking for the public’s help to find a man they believe was involved.
-
Police asking for help to identify man found in medical distress
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help from the public to identify a man found in medical distress last month.
Calgary
-
‘Absolutely unacceptable’: Man charged in random downtown Calgary assaults
A Calgary man accused in a string of random assaults that left 10 people injured is now facing multiple charges.
-
LIVE AT NOON
LIVE AT NOON | LaGrange set to speak in Calgary about more supports for Alberta students
Education Minister Adriana LaGrange will be speaking in Calgary on Wednesday to announce more investment from the provincial government.
-
Lettuce concerns continue to frustrate Calgary restaurants, shoppers
The shortage of lettuce driven by inflation and supply chain issues is frustrating Calgary restaurant owners struggling to keep salad on the menu.
Edmonton
-
Info about 'life-changing event' that preceded woman's homicide and SUV wanted by Edmonton police
Kelsey Ouellette experienced a "life-changing event" months before she was shot dead in central Edmonton, investigators have revealed, pleading for anyone with information about the event to come forward.
-
LIVE AT NOON
LIVE AT NOON | LaGrange set to speak in Calgary about more supports for Alberta students
Education Minister Adriana LaGrange will be speaking in Calgary on Wednesday to announce more investment from the provincial government.
-
More than 100 bus shelters vandalized in the last week: city
The city is facing a hefty cleanup bill after more than 100 bus shelters were damaged over the last week.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 11 A.M.
LIVE @ 11 A.M. | B.C. health officials providing update on COVID-19, other respiratory illnesses
Health officials are providing an update on the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in British Columbia Wednesday, amid growing calls for a renewed mask mandate.
-
Postponed surgeries, 12-hour waits, 60% more inpatients in B.C. pediatric wards amid viral surges
British Columbia’s two busiest pediatric hospitals are buckling under the strain of sick kids seeking urgent medical attention, mostly due to respiratory viruses.
-
BC Liberals' members vote to change party name to BC United
Members of the BC Liberals have voted to change the party's name to BC United.