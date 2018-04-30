

A large amount of smoke and flame could be visible from an area between Ayr and Cambridge Monday afternoon.

A prescribed burn took place at the FWR Dickson Wilderness Area on Spragues Road, near the Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area.

According to the Grand River Conservation Authority, 3.2 hectares of land were set to be burned. Neighbouring properties were to be protected.

The GRCA said the burn was meant to eliminate some native woody plants and non-native grasses in the area, allowing native grasses to take over a larger proportion of the property.

Smoke from the burn was expected to linger over the area for several hours.